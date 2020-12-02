Arthur J. Asfeld



Watkins - Arthur J. Asfeld, age 74, of Watkins died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.



Arthur John Asfeld, the son of Michael and Matilda (Schreifels) Asfeld, was born on November 27, 1946 in Watkins. He grew up in Watkins and attended school there. Following school he worked on the family farm for a few years before becoming a carpenter and working for Scherr JohnBros. He enlisted in the Army Reserved and served for a short time before being injured in a car accident. He moved back in with his parents until they died and then moved to the St Anthony Manor in Watkins. He was a member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Arthur enjoyed playing cards, bingo and socializing. He had a way with words and enjoyed joking with the staff at Hilltop. He always had a good sense of humor.



He is survived by his siblings, Rosie Loch of Watkins, Delores (Norman) Nistler of South Saint Paul, Jeanette Linn of Annandale, Gene (Sherrie) Asfeld of Watkins, Linda Schoeben of Brooklyn Center, LouAnn (John) Garding of Kimball and Sandra Lang of Champlain. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Donald Asfeld.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store