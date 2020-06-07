Arthur J. Christman
Arthur J. Christman

Foley - Arthur J. Christman, age 84, of Foley, MN, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley, MN. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Church. Military Honors will take place outside of the church after mass. Private family burial will take place Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Arthur was born on April 3, 1936, in St. Joseph, MN, to Frank and Mary (Martini) Christman. Arthur graduated from Tech High School in 1954. After graduation he worked at Fingerhut where he would meet his future bride. He served in the Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964. He married Luella (Lou) Doeden on June 14, 1962, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Case and Arnold's Equipment until his retirement in 1999. Arthur was also a member of the Foley Legion Post 298. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with family, going to stock car races and the occasional casino trip. He loved listening to old time country music, most importantly Johnny Cash.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Lou, of 57 years; children Debra (Darold) Orton, Sauk Rapids; Duane (Jeanette), St. Michael; Dana (Terry) Dusharm, Foley; Denise Rothfork, Foley; Darla (Gerard) Stellmach, Foley; 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; Peter, Roman, Fred, Herman, Matthew, Charles, Rose, Betty, and Pauline.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
