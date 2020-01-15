|
Arthur J. Schaefer
Sauk Centre & formerly of St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud for Arthur J. Schaefer, age 61 of Sauk Centre and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at CentreCare Health-Sauk Centre. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Arthur was born December 28, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Stanley and Loretta (Theis) Schaefer. He lived most of his life in St. Cloud and in Sauk Centre since 2016. Arthur was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish.
Arthur is survived by his sister, Pauline Springer and brother Stephen both of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Zuleger and brother, Michael.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020