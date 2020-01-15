Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral Lower Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Schaefer


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Schaefer Obituary
Arthur J. Schaefer

Sauk Centre & formerly of St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud for Arthur J. Schaefer, age 61 of Sauk Centre and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at CentreCare Health-Sauk Centre. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Arthur was born December 28, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Stanley and Loretta (Theis) Schaefer. He lived most of his life in St. Cloud and in Sauk Centre since 2016. Arthur was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish.

Arthur is survived by his sister, Pauline Springer and brother Stephen both of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Zuleger and brother, Michael.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now