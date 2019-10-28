Services
St. Cloud, MN - Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, for Arthur William Montag, 73, of St. Cloud, formerly of Sauk Rapids, who died October 26, 2019. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Art was born on July 26, 1946 in Sauk Rapids, MN, the son of Arthur W. and Jennie M. (Rubino) Montag. Art was raised in Sauk Rapids, and lived in central Minnesota all of his life. He retired from Pan-O-Gold Baking Company in 2009. In his retirement he enjoyed playing cribbage, fishing, and going to the casino. He was a loving and caring father and friend.

Art is survived by: children, Eugene Roehrich, Darell Roehrich, Darlene (Gary) Nieters, Pam Roehrich-Montag, Christin Roehrich-Montag, Kim Roehrich-Montag; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Robert Montag, and two sisters Patricia Doeden, and Janice Montag.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathleen Roehrich-Montag, granddaughter Lilly Kuchenmeister and a brother-in-law Al Doeden.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
