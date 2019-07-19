Audrey A. Posch



Rice - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Audrey A. Posch, age 80, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Audrey was born May 21, 1939 in Little Falls to Wallace & Anne (Biniek) Pelkey. She married Clarence Posch on May 29, 1961 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Audrey was a homemaker and a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, sang in the choir, and was a religious education teacher for over 25 years. She enjoyed taking road trips in the RV with her family, being in the sun, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. Audrey was a loving, crafty, kind, and selfless person who gave compliments to everyone. She always had a smile that lit up the room, and most importantly she was very proud of her family.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Clarence of Rice; children, Debbie (Bob) Then of Rice, Brenda (Will Fallert) Regouski of Little Falls, Greg Posch of Rice, Gary (Meredith) Posch of Sauk Rapids, Anita (Rob) Lindholm of St. Cloud, and Leanne (Jason) Brown of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sisters, Gerald (Laurie) Pelkey, Marilyn Brennan, Robert (Marilyn) Pelkey, and Jeanette Ginter; grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Mackenzie, Brady, Cullen, Madelyn, Ethan, and Cooper; and her puppy, Snuggles. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Rosie Meyer and Diane Pelkey.



Special thanks to the staff at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton and the Acute Response Team at the St. Cloud Hospital for their amazing care.



Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 19, 2019