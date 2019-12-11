|
Audrey E. Philippi
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Audrey E. Philippi, age 90, who passed away Sunday at her home. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Audrey was born September 4, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to William & Isabel (Wipper) Wheeler. She married Florian Philippi on October 12, 1949 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Audrey grew up in Sartell and raised her family along the Mississippi River. She was a homemaker and also worked for St. Raphael's Convent and retired from the Sartell School District. She volunteered at St. Scholastica Convent and Whitney Senior Center. Audrey was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and every stitch was made with love. Her favorite past time was spent watching wrestling on TV since the 1950's. Audrey had a great sense of humor and was compassionate, optimistic, and found the good in everything and everybody. She was dedicated to her family and her favorite saying was "I'm glad you're mine!".
Audrey is survived by her son and daughters, Ken Philippi of Sartell, Diane (Joe) Paggen of St. Stephen, Lynda (Marvin) Hallerman of Sartell, and Lori (Marti) Traut of Sartell; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Florian; daughter-in-law, Gail Philippi; brothers, Howard and Harvey "Buzz" Wheeler; and one great grandchild.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019