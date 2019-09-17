|
Audrey Lucille Dalien
Becker, MN - Audrey Lucille Dalien was born on November 10, 1927 to George and Hazel (Ruud) Malquist in Bird Island, MN. She passed away on September 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She grew up on a farm south of Willmar, MN. She graduated from Willmar High School and from Teacher's Training in Litchfield, MN. She taught 5 years in country schools around Willmar.
She married Charles Dalien on June 2, 1948. They had 2 sons, Larry and Craig. Charlie worked as a brakeman and conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad. As a result of his employment he wasn't home much so Audrey was like a single parent. She did not work outside the home until the boys were older. She was very active at Vinje Church, Sunday School, Cub Scouts, Bible Study and Altar Guild.
Audrey and Charlie took the boys camping at many State and National Parks throughout the country. They started camping with a tent and eventually with tent campers and trailers.
Audrey returned to college in St Cloud. She got a degree in Elementary Education graduating with highest honors when she was 40. She started teaching at Jefferson Elementary in Willmar working with children with learning disabilities. She continued her education at St Cloud State and she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education. After graduating, she served as a consultant to many schools around Willmar.
Charlie and Audrey retired in 1986. In 1994 they moved to Becker, MN to be closer to their sons. They traveled all over the country with their pickup and fifth wheel. Audrey also traveled to France, Italy, Germany, and the Soviet Union. They spent part of the winter in places like Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Delores (Swenson), brother Morris (Marcia) Malquist and a nephew Bruce (Sheryl) Swenson.
She is survived by her sons Larry (Linnae) and Craig (Gail), four grandchildren, Christa Dalien (Adam Reilly), Luke (Suzie) Dalien, Jenny (Mike) Parry and Linsey (Clint) Krueger. She was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, Lilyana, Mason, Arlo, Alexandar, Calvin, Evelyn and Benjamin. She is also survived by a brother Leroy and two sisters, Joyce Morris and Carol Jean (Robert) Hennesy.
Audrey always felt very blessed to have such a wonderful family and she loved them all so much.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Country Manor, 520 1st Street NE, Sartell, MN on Saturday September 21. Visitation is at 10 AM followed by the memorial service at 11 AM
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 17, 2019