Audry P. Lommel
Audry P. Lommel

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Audrey P. Lommel, age 90, of St. Cloud. Audrey went to be with the Angels on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with Dementia and Covid-19 at Care Free Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Audrey was born on June 3, 1930 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Arline (Hopke) Witschen. She went to Cathedral High School and later graduated from the St. Cloud business College. Audrey was married James Lommel on September 13, 1952 in St. Cloud. She was employed as an Accountant for Stearns County for 25 years until she retired.

Audrey will always be remembered for being a thankful person for all those who cared for her. She loved her family tremendously and was very humble putting her children and grandchildren before any of her needs. She was always was there to light votive candles or call the Poor Clare Nuns to pray for anyone who she worried about. She loved her very favorite game of Candy Crush and Playing Bingo

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Darlene) Lommel of Aurora, CO, Mary Kay (Richard) Dukowitz of St. Cloud, Dian (Glenn) Willard of Cold Spring, and Brian (Donna) Lommel of Sartell; grandchildren, Lori, Tracey, Jennifer, Eric, Jamie, Cory, Brandon, Jeff, Jordan, Johnathan, Jayden; 14 great-grandchildren and baby P expected in Feb of 2021.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Dick, Jeanette Baldwin; grandson Jeremy Willard, and granddaughter Angelee.

The family would like to thank Carefree Living for being with mom on her final days and her many years living at the facility and her very special Angel nurse Mary, form Moments Hospice who we can't thank enough for all her care.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
