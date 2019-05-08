August F. Preusser



Avon - August F. Preusser, age 91 of Avon, MN passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A Christian service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Allan Benson will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN following the service. Family and friends may call from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.



August was born on April 26, 1928 in Rockville, MN to the late Arnold and Catherine (Salber) Preusser. He attended school in Rockville and then St. Joseph, MN. August and his brother Ben, being adventurous spirits, moved to Nebraska for a while and worked on a ranch. August then served in the military for a short time before returning home and marrying the love of his life, Lorraine Vogel on November 8, 1951. In 1963, he purchased a farm in Avon, MN where he lived until his death. He had a strong work ethic all his life and worked many jobs including making butter in a creamery, unloading coal from train cars, attending at a gas station, etc. He truly loved carpentry and farming the most but also fixing any and everything. He lived each day with zest completing many projects including building a wood shed last fall. He would never say no to helping family or others. August lived his life based on Christian values, enjoying the important things such as the Bible, family and good conversation. He shared his infectious smile and hand shake with everyone and never left without saying "Keep up the Good Work".



August is survived by his sons; Timothy (Lois), August Jr. (Joyce), Mark, Andrew, Sylvester and Dominic "Nick" (Kelly), eight grandchildren; Adam (Jenna), Jacob (Stacy), Sarah (Simon) Hansen, Matthew, Brian, Jordan, Kaitlin and Rachael, six great grandchildren; Nehemiah, Rebekka, Joshua, Luke, Abigail, and Everett, and one great grandbaby expected in May 2019, brother; Joseph (Dolores "Lori"), sister in-laws; Mary (Wally) Backes, Jane Palmersheim, and brother in-law; Louis Vogel.



He was preceded in death by his wife; Lorraine, brothers; Arnold, Bernard and Peter, sisters; Theresa Justin, Catherine Euteneuer, Anna Euteneuer, Margaret McCall and Sister Innocent (Agnes) Preusser, OSB.



In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019