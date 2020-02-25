|
|
Avis Mordini
Avis Mordini passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Avis was born October 20, 1924 in Dorset, MN to G. Hobart and Minnie (Olson) Johnson.
Avis taught school for 34 years retiring in 1988. She taught in Spruce Grove Township, Henrietta Township, Pine Point, Akeley, Luxemburg and Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary Schools in St. Cloud.
Avis was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Minnesota Educator's Association.
She will be remembered for her compassion, kindness, generosity and wit!
She is survived by her children, Bob Mordini of Grand Marais, MN, Kathy (Glenn) Willis, Hoyt Lakes, MN, sister, Carol Mears, Shakopee, MN. Grandchildren, Chad (Elise) Robinson, Chris Haugen. Great grandchildren Eleanor and Sylvia Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care especially Linda and Pam who held a special place in our mother's heart.
Memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 8, 2020