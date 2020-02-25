|
|
Avonne Nichols
Glenville, WV - Avonne Laquita Nichols, 89, of Glenville passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Spencer, WV. She was born June 28, 1930.
Avonne is survived by two daughters, Anita Jones (Wes), Glenville, WV, Rita (Kenny) O'Byrne, St. Cloud, MN; one grandson, John Jones Jr. (Rebecca), Mansfield, OH; a brother, Mike Nichols; and two sisters, Darline Plattner, and Carla Hayes.
Avonne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David McPherson; three brothers, Virgil, Donnie, and Larry Nichols.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020