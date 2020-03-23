|
|
Barbara Ann Brenny, age 67 of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Rice, MN, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020 surrounded by family at Mountain Vista Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
Barbara, affectionately called Barb, was born on January 14, 1953 in St. Cloud, MN to Benjamin and Elizabeth Byzewski. Barb, along with her five siblings, was raised on a farm in central Minnesota. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1970. Barb lived in Cloquet, MN for many years until she met her husband, Darrell Brenny. Barb and Darrell were married on July 11th, 1989 in Mayhew Lake, MN and lived together in rural Rice, MN. Barb graduated from beauty school and worked many years out of her home cutting hair, baking wedding cakes, and selling kitchen gadgets.
After her husband's death, Barb relocated to northwest Missouri and eventually central Arizona.
Barb loved playing bingo, dominoes, and cards. She especially enjoyed making cakes and delicious meals for family and friends. She loved to tell jokes and stories that she had gathered throughout the years.
She is survived by her sisters Rita Rudnitski (Richard), Apache Junction, AZ; Theresa Archer, Gilbert, AZ; Frances Langner (Leonard), Little Falls, MN; her Brenny family, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell, her parents, Benjamin and Elizabeth, and her brothers, Paul and Joseph.
She will be greatly missed.
Due to current health restrictions, services will be held at a later date in Mayhew Lake, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020