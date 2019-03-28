Barbara Ann Krebsbach



St. Cloud, MN formerly of Sauk Centre, MN - A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, for Barbara Ann Krebsbach, age 96 of St. Cloud, formerly of Sauk Centre, who passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend James Maderak will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Barbara Ann Haller was born December 10, 1922 in West Union, Minnesota, the third of three children to John and Ann (Tombers) Haller. Barbara was united in marriage to Theodore John "Ted" Krebsbach on April 26, 1943. Together they farmed and raised seven children.



After Ted's death in 1965, Barbara moved to Sauk Centre with her children. Here she served as Co-Chair of DCCW, served on the Family Life Commission, chaired the first National Family Planning Workshop for the Diocese of St. Cloud and for two years served as President of Christian Mothers of St. Paul's Parish in Sauk Centre. She also helped organize and chair the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life Chapter in the Sauk Centre area. Barbara was also Council Member and Secretary of the Secular Franciscan Fraternity for four years.



For several years, Barbara worked at Fleet Supply in Sauk Centre. After the children were grown, she lived with and cared for motherless families in Louisiana, Maryland and in St. Cloud. After moving to St. Cloud, she worked for the St. Cloud Visitor (the St. Cloud Diocesan Newspaper) for 21 years.



Barbara is survived by her sons, Donald (Kathleen) of St. Cloud, David (Iris) of Osakis, Bob (Colleen) of Annandale; and her daughters, Kathryn (Leo) Schahn of Fridley, Jeanne (Larry) Gamradt of Wells and Joyce (Scott) Lines of Anoka. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Reiser of Beroun.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; her son, Kenneth; grandson, John Krebsbach; great-grandson, Tobbie Krebsbach; and brother, John, Jr. "Jack" Haller.











