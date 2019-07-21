Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Schreiber


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Schreiber Obituary
Barbara Ann Schreiber

Sauk Rapids - Barbara was born on June 21, 1942, longest day of the year which may have influenced her personality. She was feisty to say the least. She loved her family dearly. She was fiercely loyal and supportive. She had a strong sense of right and wrong. If you were her friend - you were her friend. Her common sense set her apart from most.

She was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to Louis and Martha LaMay. She was the middle child and born with a strong will and a mind her own. Barbara married Lawrence Schreiber in 1962 in Leavenworth. She retired from St Cloud Hospital where she was a secretary.

Two sons, Robert and Scott were born during her marriage. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sons, Robert (Mary) and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Cullen and Emma (Rob/Mary) and Karlee Burrows (Scott/Jennifer); by a brother, Jack LaMay; and sister, Patricia Eagles. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Martha.

Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. till the service at 6:00 p.m.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now