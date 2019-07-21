Barbara Ann Schreiber



Sauk Rapids - Barbara was born on June 21, 1942, longest day of the year which may have influenced her personality. She was feisty to say the least. She loved her family dearly. She was fiercely loyal and supportive. She had a strong sense of right and wrong. If you were her friend - you were her friend. Her common sense set her apart from most.



She was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to Louis and Martha LaMay. She was the middle child and born with a strong will and a mind her own. Barbara married Lawrence Schreiber in 1962 in Leavenworth. She retired from St Cloud Hospital where she was a secretary.



Two sons, Robert and Scott were born during her marriage. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sons, Robert (Mary) and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Cullen and Emma (Rob/Mary) and Karlee Burrows (Scott/Jennifer); by a brother, Jack LaMay; and sister, Patricia Eagles. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Martha.



Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation from 3:00 p.m. till the service at 6:00 p.m.



Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019