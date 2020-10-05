Barbara Ann Thomes
Buffalo - June 23, 1930 - September 22, 2020
Barbara Ann Thomes was born in Minneapolis, MN to Mae and Henry Pluth. When she was in second grade her family moved to St. Cloud, MN, where she attended Holy Angels Grade School and Cathedral High School. Barb continued her studies at the College of Saint Benedict. Following graduation, she worked in New York City in the art department of Conde Nast Publications. When she returned to Minnesota, Barb taught senior high English and traveled to Europe. She and Ramon Thomes were married at the St. Cloud Cathedral on December 27, 1954, and moved to Buffalo where her husband joined the J.W. Thomes Insurance Agency. While raising six children, Barb substitute taught in Buffalo High School and was actively involved with EDGE, a University of Minnesota Down Syndrome research project. She served on the Camp Friendship board and Auxiliary, the Functional Industries board, and a term as the president of Wright County ARC. Prior to retirement, Barb worked for ten years at St. Cloud Catholic Charities Family Services in the rural life services, setting up support groups for people suffering the loss of their farms and businesses. She also worked at Caritas with widowed, separated, and divorced adults and their children. In her retirement, Barb continued her volunteer work, including providing support to families of children with Down Syndrome and to Catholic clergy and through the Serra Club.
Barbara filled her life with art, music, reading, travel, and family and friends. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Buffalo, MN and the Wright County Serra Club, a Catholic lay organization. She painted watercolor paintings, which became treasured gifts for family and friends. Among her grandchildren she is famous for wrapping presents with the most beautiful bows, baking "Grandma Rolls," and making gingerbread houses.
She is survived by her husband Ray, children Gregory (Betty), Catherine, Peter (Verna), Judith, Christopher (Ann), and Brian; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Palmquist and sister-in-law Joan Urbanski.
A reviewal took place on Monday, September 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Buffalo, MN on Monday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. The burial took place at a later date.
Please give memorials in Barb's name to the Buffalo Food Shelf, the Franciscan Brothers of Peace, or The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
.