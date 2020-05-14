Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
8596 Main Avenue
Clear Lake, MN 55319
(320) 743-2204
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Barbara J. "Barb" Mortensen

Barbara J. "Barb" Mortensen Obituary
Barbara "Barb" J. Mortensen

Clear Lake - A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Barbara "Barb" J. Mortensen, age 70, who passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Clear Lake.

Barb is survived by her sons, Lance of Clear Lake and Nathan "Oger" (Renee) of Clear Lake; siblings, Henry of North Carolina and Jean (Bob) of Arizona; and grandchildren, Vincent of Buffalo, Dalton of Buffalo, and Zoee of Clear Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; siblings, Cathleen, Robert, Elizabeth, Donald, and Mary Kay; and grandchildren, Katarina, Hunter and Ryker.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
