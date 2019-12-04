|
Barbara "Barb" J. Urbanski
Foley - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Barbara "Barb" J. Urbanski, age 86, who passed away Tuesday at The Gardens at Foley in Foley. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Barb was born September 23, 1933 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Leo & Clara (Pokornowski) Urbanski. She lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. Barb was an Information Coordinator for Munsingwear for 39 years, retiring in 2008. She also worked at Carefree Living for 17 years. Barb was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved in the Christian Mothers. She volunteered with the United Fund for 25 years, collecting money for charities. Barb enjoyed bowling, dancing, canning, cooking, gardening, and shopping at Shopko. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states except Alaska and Texas. Barb was strong, helpful, loving, family orientated, and a great lover of dogs.
Barb is survived by her nieces and nephews, Geralyn (Jim) Moshier of Foley, Kathryn (Ed) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids, Janel (Steve) Kobylinski of Sartell, Daniel Urbanski of Morrill, Michael (Leonice) Urbanski of Holdingford, Lori Urbanski of Eden Prairie, Dawn (Jim) Kaufman of Hopkins, Jay Urbanski of Hopkins, Barb (Dale) Roberts of Foley, Mark (Linda) Lentner of Pillager, Julaine Prevost of Denver, CO, and Peggy (LeeAnn) Lentner of Ontario; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Urbanski of Sauk Rapids and Joann Urbanski of Hopkins; dog, Bailey; and many great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorraine Lentner; brother, Leonard Urbanski; twin brothers, Daniel and Donald Urbanski; and dogs, Peppi, Trixie and Princess.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019