Barbara Jean Oberg


1950 - 2020
4/14/1950 - 4/14/2020

It is with profound sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Oberg announces her passing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Barb will be lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 40 years, Bob, and their children, Amy Mayer, Virginia (Bobby) Thomson, and Mary (Graham) Scudamore, and the Magnificent Seven: Grandchildren Madeline, Zachary, Andrew, Maclain, Abigail, Xander, and Hunter. Barb will also be remembered by her brothers Kurt Hoffman the 3rd (Richard Omann), and David Hoffman, and her sister Kathy Hoffman. Barb was preceded in death by parents Kurt and Donna Hoffman (Mielke) of Outing, MN.

She LOVED to dance, to shop, to cook, being a homemaker, watching HGTV, the Food Network, KARE 11, Days of Our Lives, and Jeopardy.

But most of all, Barb loved being a Mom.

A Memorial Service for Barb will be held later this summer at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Outing, MN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the of MN/ND by going to . Although dementia has taken her body from us, her love and spirit are still very much alive in all of our hearts!



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
