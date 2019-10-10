|
Barbara K. Silbernick
Becker - Barbara K. Silbernick, known to the Brakke side of the family as "Bobbie," age 73, of Becker, died on October 7, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital, after battling with Bronchogenic Carcinoma Cancer, also known as small cell lung cancer.
Barbara was born on October 30, 1945, in Mankato, MN, to Adrian and Helen M. (Schuler) Brakke. She was raised on a farm approximately four miles north of Blue Earth and moved to Winnebago in 1960. She was a graduate of Winnebago High School in 1963 and upon her graduation in 1965 from the Mankato Beauty College began working at the Royalton Beauty Salon in Royalton, MN.
It was there that she met the love of her life Richard Silbernick. They were united in marriage at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN, on April 15, 1967.
They were blessed with their first daughter, Brenda, on November 7, 1969, the evening before opening day of the deer hunting season.
They moved from the Twin Cities to St. Stephen, MN, in 1970 and were blessed again with their second daughter, Connie, on December 15, 1971.
Their final move was to Becker, MN, in 1984 where Barb worked as a Security Officer at NSP for twelve years and later for Starstruck Video in Becker until retiring in 2008.
Barbara enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, games and helping her husband track deer when needed. Most of all she just enjoyed spending time with her family.
Barbara is survived by her husband of fifty-two plus years, Richard of Becker; daughters: Brenda (Logan) Schulze of Annapolis, MD, and Connie (David) Eull of St. Cloud, MN; sisters: Marcelyn Christensen of St. Peter, MN, and Joyce (Rollie) Fuller of Littleton, CO; Grandson, Brett Henkemeyer of Laguna Beach, CA, and Granddaughter, Alison Henkemeyer of Winona, MN, and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Darlene Thompson and Monica Fredrick.
Visitation will take place from 8:30 to 11:00 A.M. on October 19, 2019, at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker, MN, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. the same day. Burial service will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley on her 74th birthday, October 30, 2019, at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Coborn's Cancer Center using the following link: https://centracare.thankyou4caring.org/new_givenow
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019