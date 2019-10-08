Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Mn. State Veterans Cemetery Camp Ripley
Little Falls , MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Reither
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Ray Reither


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Ray Reither Obituary
Barry Ray Reither

Waite Park - Barry age 75, passed away on 10/4/2019. He was born July 10, 1944 in Aitkin, Minn. to Kenneth and Marjorie Reither. Barry graduated with the Class of "1962" at Brainerd and served in the US Air Force from 1962 thru 1967. He retired in 2006 after working in the automotive parts business for 50 years. Barry was united in marriage to Rosemary Caswell in April of 1963. He loved camping, fishing, spending time at the river lot & puttering in his 'clean' garage. Barry was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and he loved spending time with family & friends.

Barry is survived by his wife Rosemary, sons Lowell (Cathy) and Steve (Michele), grandchildren Joe, Chris, Matt, Allison, Nick, Sophia, & brothers Randall & Lee. Barry was preceded in death by his parents & son Darrel (1964).

Interment will be at Mn. State Veterans Cemetery Camp Ripley in Little Falls on October 11, 2019 at noon. The grandchildren will be honorary pall bearers. A gathering of family and friends will follow.

Arrangements by Williams Dingmann.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now