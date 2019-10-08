|
|
Barry Ray Reither
Waite Park - Barry age 75, passed away on 10/4/2019. He was born July 10, 1944 in Aitkin, Minn. to Kenneth and Marjorie Reither. Barry graduated with the Class of "1962" at Brainerd and served in the US Air Force from 1962 thru 1967. He retired in 2006 after working in the automotive parts business for 50 years. Barry was united in marriage to Rosemary Caswell in April of 1963. He loved camping, fishing, spending time at the river lot & puttering in his 'clean' garage. Barry was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and he loved spending time with family & friends.
Barry is survived by his wife Rosemary, sons Lowell (Cathy) and Steve (Michele), grandchildren Joe, Chris, Matt, Allison, Nick, Sophia, & brothers Randall & Lee. Barry was preceded in death by his parents & son Darrel (1964).
Interment will be at Mn. State Veterans Cemetery Camp Ripley in Little Falls on October 11, 2019 at noon. The grandchildren will be honorary pall bearers. A gathering of family and friends will follow.
Arrangements by Williams Dingmann.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 8, 2019