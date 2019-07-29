Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Richmond, MN
Barry Schramel


1969 - 2019
Barry Schramel Obituary
Barry Schramel

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Barry Schramel, age 50, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Barry was born on March 16, 1969, in Paynesville, MN to Ralph (Popcorn) and Ann (Spanier) Schramel. He grew up in Richmond, MN and graduated from Rocori High School in 1987. He met his wife, Bobbi, in September 1989 and they were married in August 1994. They were blessed with three daughters, Tyler Ann, Hunter Marie, and Brooke Leigh. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Remington Leigh and Brock Ze. Barry was very active and could build and fix most anything. He was a true "Jack-of-all-trades." His current project was remodeling Hunter's house. He loved to hunt, fish, sit around the bonfire, travel, take out the boat "Da Rooster," and watch the Vikings. He loved his Harley and was so proud to get his John Deere, but most of all to be with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbi; daughters, Tyler (Brandon), Hunter (Beau), Brooke; grandchildren, Remington and Brock; parents, Ralph and Ann Schramel, Richmond; brothers, Brad, Richmond, Mark (Maria), Maple Lake, sister, Stacy (Dennis), St. Cloud; In-laws, Bob and Barb Essig; Joselynn (Brian) Robinson, Nick (Tara) Essig, Nathan (Caroline) Essig, Robby (Ashley) Essig, Celeste (Matt) O'Connor; many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and friends.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 29, 2019
