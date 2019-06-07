Beatrice F. Skelton



St. Cloud - Beatrice Faye Skelton, age 102, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.



Beatrice was born November 25, 1916 in Childs, MN to Francis Frederick and Carrie Mento (Waite) Hiatt. She married Jess N. Skelton on January 21, 1936 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud, MN. Beatrice worked in retail sales for several area businesses including assistant manager at The Booterie, and later as a bridal consultant for J. C. Penney.



In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Beatrice enjoyed gardening, managing and maintaining several rental properties, and playing "Name that Tune" with her beloved husband at the piano.



Survivors include her sons, David (Patricia) Skelton of Burnsville, MN; Joel (Patrick) Skelton of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Peter (Eva) Simonson of Austin, TX, Carrie (Bill) Trebtoske of St. Cloud, MN; and Jennifer (Eric) Hutchins of Apple Valley, MN; and great grandchildren, Amanda, Emma, Sophie, Megan, Rachel and Ellie.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jess Skelton on September 6, 1994; daughter, Sharon Simonson-Dunn on September 16, 2009; sisters, Nina "Scotty" Sexauer and Phyllis Dusl; brothers, Fredrick and Delmer Hiatt; and grandson, Paul Skelton.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary