Beatrice Loy Barthel
Monticello - Barthel, Beatrice Loy age 90 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at CentraCare Health Center in Monticello. She is survived by husband Gerald; sons Michael(Jovel) of Monticello, Brad of Big Lake, Robert(Jeri) of Zimmerman; daughter Jeanne Swanson of Big Lake; and many grand, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Beatrice was preceded in death by her son Dana. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel; 250 East Broadway in Monticello. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019