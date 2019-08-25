Services
Becky S. Hoffman


1959 - 2019
Becky S. Hoffman Obituary
Becky S. Hoffman

Fridley, MN - Becky Sue Hoffman, age 60, Fridley, MN died unexpectedly Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Anoka, MN.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Becky was born February 26, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN to Leonard P. and Juanita M. (Steman) Hoffman. She married Paul A. Olson on September 17, 1976. They later divorced.

Survivors include her children, Shane Olson (AliciaJean) Olson, Dustin Hoffman, Shawna Hoffman and Shannon Hoffman; brother, Bradley (Adele) Hoffman; sister, Bonita (Kevin) Skalberg; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019
