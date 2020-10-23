1/1
Ben Landowski
1933 - 2020
Ben Landowski

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ben Landowski, age 86, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Minden Township. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Ben was born December 4, 1933 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Tillie (Gapinski) Landowski. He married Helen Kardash on February 17, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Ben worked as an Engineer for District 742 Schools for over 27 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was a member of the Men's Group. Ben was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, and yard work. He was determined, hardworking, and had a strong faith. Ben was always willing to help people with a drop of a hat. Most importantly, his family was his pride and joy.

Ben is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen of St. Cloud; son and daughter, William (Kelly) of Sauk Rapids and Laurie (Brian) Nesius of Sauk Rapids; brother, Richard (Pat) of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Hiemenz of Clear Lake, Anthony Nesius of Oak Harbor, WA, Corey (Kaitlin) Landowski of Fargo, ND, and Brandon Landowski of Plymouth; great granddaughter, Lydia Hiemenz; and a great grandson on the way. Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Severin, Albert, Peter, and Leo; and sisters, Viola Vinton and Josephine Pearson.

Special thanks to the 5th Floor Medical Unit One at the St. Cloud Hospital for their extended and compassionate care.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
