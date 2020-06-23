Benjamin M. "Ben" GeradsSartell - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Benjamin M. "Ben" Gerads, age 28 of Sartell. Ben passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.Ben was born on September 12, 1991 in St. Cloud to Dean and Mary (Theisen) Gerads. He graduated from Tech Culinary and had a passion for cooking food. He most recently was working at the Blue Line in Sartell. He enjoyed live music, pop culture, all music, video games, movies, kayaking, fishing and had an awesome sense of humor.He will be remembered as a loving son and brother by his parents, Dean and Mary; sister, Krista (Brandon) Clark of Stewartville; brothers, Joe Gerads of Rochester and Nick Gerads of St. Cloud; nieces, Adrian, Kendra, Jayelle, Braycyn, Samaria and Mickayla; and nephews, Logan, Josh, and Willie.Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents.A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital, the Coborn's Cancer Center, and the Mayo Clinic for all the care given to Ben.