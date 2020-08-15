Benjamin Wahman BehmeEagan - Age 18, died Aug. 12. Ben was loving, humble, considerate, hardworking, insightful and intelligent. He was a kind soul with a unique sense of humor. Ben loved his family, pets, bicycling, nature and the environment. He graduated this year from the School of Environmental Studies at the Minnesota Zoo and considered it a privilege to go there. He attended Burnsville High School, Metcalf Middle School and Rahn Elementary School. Ben is survived by his loving mother and brother, Beth and Zachary; grandparents, Jack and Jill Wahman and Jerry and Bonnie Behme; aunts and uncles, Ginny and Mark Betzer, Todd and Joan Behme, Chris Behme, Jenni and Seth Henriksen; cousins, Maya, Greta, and Jack Betzer; Katie, Anna, Theresa, Julie and Charlie Behme; Brooks, Gavin, and Sloane Henriksen. Preceded in death by his father, Timothy and grandmother Judith Behme. Private service and interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of donor's choice or to the family.Gill Brothers 612-861-6088