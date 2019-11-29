|
Bernadette M. "Bernee" Witte
Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bernadette M. "Bernee" Witte, age 81, of Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Bernadette was born on March 18, 1938 to John and Frances (Streitz) Witte in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and worked for Gold Bond Stamps for eight years and later as a Beauty Consultant for Walgreens, retiring after 24 years of service. Bernee enjoyed living a private and simple life. She enjoyed going dancing, reading and most recently painting pictures for her neighbors at the nursing home. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Crosier Apostolate.
She is survived by her siblings, Marian (Herman) Fischer, Edward (Eileen), Leona (Jack) Hibbard, Bernard, Theresa Schmidt and Richard; sister-in-law, Clara Witte; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bernadette is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rita and Raymond Witte; brother-in-law, Gilbert; sisters-in-law, Bernadine and Cecelia; and niece, Lorie Fischer.
A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Bernee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019