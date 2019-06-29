Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center
St Augusta, MN
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center
St Augusta, MN
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
St Augusta, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
St Augusta, MN
Bernice A. Voigt

Bernice A. Voigt Obituary
Bernice A. Voigt

St. Augusta - Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 1, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St Augusta for Bernice A. Voigt, age 92, of St. Augusta who passed away at Edgewood Senior Living surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 27, 2019. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Interment will be in the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday June 30, 2019. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Bernice was born on June 19, 1927 in Rockville, MN to Christ and Anna (Hilsgen) Kremers. She was married to Frank Voigt on May 8, 1947 at St Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg, MN. She was a member of St Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St Anne's Christian Women, the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the American Legion Post #621 Auxiliary. Bernice enjoyed music, quilting, baking, dancing, playing cards and spending time with family.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Karen (Bill) Moran of St Augusta, Kathy (Kit) Taylor of St Augusta, Kevin (Robbin) Voigt of Kimball, Brian (Deb) Voigt of Dayton, Vicki (Randy) Gohman of St Cloud, Barry (Jean) Voigt of St Cloud; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; brothers, Orlyn and Daniel; and sisters, Augusta, Leona, Mary and Olivia.

A special thanks and appreciation goes out to all the special caregivers at Benedict Homes, Edgewood, her physicians and the Heartland Hospice team for their compassion and care for her. And thanks to all those who visited or prayed for Bernice.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 29, 2019
