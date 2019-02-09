Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Bernice E. Teske


Bernice E. Teske Obituary
Bernice E. Teske

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Bernice E. Teske, age 93, who passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. George Sagissor, III will officiate and burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Popple Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bernice was born June 19, 1925 to Louis and Augusta (Blaske) Studanski in Popple Creek. She married Henry Hennek who passed away in 1955. She later married Roman Teske who passed away in 1988. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and was a part of LWML, the Altar Guild and choir. Bernice enjoyed playing guitar, singing, fishing, gardening and embroidery. She had a giving heart and was happiest when she was spending time with her family.

Bernice is survived by her children, Rocky (Debbie) Teske of Avon, Bonnie (Joseph) Kalla of St. Cloud, Shirley (Steve) Johnson of Alexandria, Cindy (Tim) Nelson of Meeker, CO, Tim (Cindy) Teske of Winona and Arnold Teske of St. Cloud; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Johnson of Popple Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brothers, Henry, Emil, Fred, Lee and Alfred; sisters, Frieda, Minnie, Helen, Evangeline and Eleanore; one son in law; and one great grandchild.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 9, 2019
