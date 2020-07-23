1/1
Bernice J. DesMarais
1928 - 2020
Bernice J. DesMarais

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Bernice J. DesMarais, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Cherrywood Advanced Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Bernice was born February 20, 1928 in Pillager, Minnesota to Clyde and Yvonne (Caimant) Brown. She lived at the Minnesota Sate Public School in Owatonna until moving to St. Cloud in 1945. Bernice met the love of her life Floyd DesMarais. They were married on September 30, 1950 in Seattle, Washington. The couple lived in St. Cloud most of their married life with stops in Indio, California, Camp Ripley and Forest Lake, Minnesota. Bernice was a proud homemaker, mother and grandmother while Floyd worked in Law Enforcement for over 30 years, with the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol. Bernice was an active leader in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and an active member of St. Peter's parish. She was a member of La Society Canadienne Franciase and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary.

Bernice is survived by her children, Michael of Santa Cruz, California, Cecilia of Sauk Rapids, Nita of Sartell and Tim (Deb) of Sartell; grandchildren, Angela (Tony), Alex, Hannah (Chris), Ashlee, and Shantelle; and great grandson, Calvin.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terrance; husband, Floyd on December 25, 1999; brothers, Clarence, Leo and Bill; sisters, Marie Kaiser, Marcella Roseland and infant sister, Gertrude.

In January 2014 Bernice became a member of the Cherrywood Advanced Assisted Living family. Despite Bernice qualifying for hospice services twice, with the care provided by Cherrywood staff, Bernice graduated both times, allowing her to extend her years of being a grandmother and great grandmother.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
