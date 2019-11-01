|
|
Bernice Louise (Notsch) Meyer
St. Cloud - Bernice Louise (Notsch) Meyer was born Jan. 13, 1926, in New Munich, Minn. Her parents were Tony and Mary (Zenz) Notsch. She was the second-youngest of 10 siblings.
Bernie Lou married Thomas (Tom) Meyer of Waite Park on September 18, 1950, at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud, Minn. They lived and raised their five children in St. Cloud. Bernie Lou and Tom enjoyed family gatherings, spontaneous road trips, and winter travels to warm places, and they often sought out good jazz music. Bernie also loved classical music and even got into country, attending a George Strait concert on her 80th birthday.
She worked as a stenographer and secretary for Gamble Robinson, St. Cloud City Hall, Special Education Dept. of School District 742, and the superintendent's office of Burlington Northern Railroad.
Bernie Lou died Oct. 31, 2019, at Cherrywood of South St. Cloud. She was a delightful lady with a mischievous sense of humor, even to the end. She always said to be respectful and kind to everyone and remember to pray.
She was preceded in death by husband Tom Meyer on Sept. 16, 2000. She is survived by five children: Deborah Meyer, Tim (Lynn) Meyer, Rick (Michaela) Meyer, Dave Meyer (Julie Theroux), and her favorite, Lori (Jeff) Korte; three grandsons: Jake (Betsy) Meyer, Thomas (Delilah) Meyer, and Raymond Korte; and three great-grandchildren: Roland, Olive, and Elliot Meyer.
A Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2006 Clearwater Rd., St. Cloud, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019