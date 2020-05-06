Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel
Bernice M. Mendel


1920 - 2020
Bernice M. Mendel Obituary
Bernice M. Mendel

Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be at a later date at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Bernice M. Mendel, age 99, who went to live with the Lord on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Community. Burial will be at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Popple Creek. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Bernice was born June 11, 1920 in Sauk Rapids Township to Henry & Anna (David) Beehler. She married Arthur Mendel on July 2, 1942 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Bernice worked as an Inspector for Fingerhut for 20 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek where she was a member of the Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and taught Sunday School and Release Time Class. Bernice volunteered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Kenneth Mendel of Strasburg, VA, Arlys (Paul) Rearick of Omaha, NE, Alan (Diane Forstner) Mendel of Cushing and Frederick (Laurie Germundson) Mendel of Rice; sister, Luverne Schaefer of Sauk Rapids; special friend, Charley Stimler; five grandchildren, Bill Morris, David Mendel, Amy Christensen, Carl Mendel, Emily Mendel; and seven great grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur on February 2, 2001; daughter-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Wintheiser; brothers, Donald and Martin Beehler; sister, Leora Victor; and grandson, Matthew Morris.

Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel, Sauk Rapids or St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
