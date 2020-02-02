|
|
Bernice M. Welle
Spring Hill - Bernice M. Welle, age 81 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Christian Women will pray at 5 p.m. followed by the parish prayers at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Bernice Marie Stalberger was born March 23, 1938 in Lake George Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Math and Elizabeth (Haider) Stalberger. She was united in marriage to James Welle on September 2, 1957 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Jim and Bernice farmed in Spring Hill until retiring in 1991. During retirement, Bernice enjoyed going to the casino, baking, cooking, gardening, and embroidering.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Michael's Christian Women, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0612 of Lake Henry.
Survivors include her children, Sharon (Jim) Schoenberg, Tom (Michelle) Welle, Jim Jr "Chico"(Kathy) Welle, Pat (Barb) Welle, Tina (Pete) Luke, Lisa (Darryl) Kohout, and Pete (Katie) Welle; 19 grandchildren, Amy Orbeck, Lynn (John) Stommes, Mike (Jaquelyn) Schoenberg, Adam (Erica) Welle, Teigen Welle, Addisyn Welle, Kurt (Tia) Welle, Travis Welle (Daisha), Derek Welle, Weston Brinkman, MaKayla Luke, Matthew Luke, Rachel (Tom) Luong, Samantha Roelike, Melanie Rutten, Kyle Rutten, Anna Kohout, Ava Welle, and Kira Welle; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Morgan, and Devin Orbeck, Paige and Hailey Stommes, Stella, Jameson, and Ellis Schoenberg, Dayton and Kolton Welle, Avery and Brynnlee Roelike, Lincoln Rueckert, and Addie Luong; sister, Joan Winter; brother, Math (Carol) Stalberger; sisters-in-law, Clarine Stalberger and Diane Stalberger; and brother-in-law, Don Barten.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Welle in 2003; parents, Math and Elizabeth Stalberger; grandson, Chris Welle in 2007; brothers, Cyril, Bobby, and Ray (Joyce) Stalberger; sisters, Lucille (Al) Utsch, Millie (Andrew) Spanier, Betty Barten, and Gennie (Buddy) Lieser; and brother-in-law, Otto Winter.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020