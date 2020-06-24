Bernice Reitmeier
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Reitmeier

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Bernice Reitmeier age 89, who died Tuesday, June 23, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass at www.rspcatholic.com.

Bernice was born on April 28, 1931 in Richmond, MN to Ben and Frances (Koetter) Braegelmann. She married Marvin Reitmeier on May 7, 1951 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Bernice was a homemaker who spent many hours volunteering in the community. She had a lifelong devotion to her parish as a sacristan, religion teacher and school volunteer. Bernice enjoyed quilting, playing cards, baking, and spending time with family. She was a member of St. Gerard's Mission group, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include her children, Shirl (Mark) Keebler, Mike (Marlene), Jean (Kevin) Kraus, Karen Brink, Kevin (Judy), Glenn (Jodi), Kris (Mike) Dockendorf, Greg (Carrie); sisters, Hildegard Ruegemer, Esther Magedanz, Rita Maus, Sylvia Johnson; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Henning, Vernice and Paul Booth, Helen Reitmeier; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin (1998); in-laws, Andrew Ruegemer, Phillip Magedanz, Roland Maus, Melvin Johnson, Abbot Placid Reitmeier, Lorraine and Clayton Schumacher, Howard Reitmeier, Val Henning and 1 great-grandchild.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved