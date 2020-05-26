|
|
Bernie Carlson
Prior Lake - Bernie Carlson, age 75 of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on May 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Live streaming is available by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. For those attending in person, a mask is required for the health and safety of yourself and others. Survived by wife, Ethel Carlson; children, Michelle (Al) Imholte, Eric (Patty) Carlson, Byron Carlson, David (Sara) Carlson; grandchildren, Kathryn, Samantha, Rachel, Brady, Sierra, Noah, Hadley, Haley; siblings, John (Darlene) Carlson, Susan Weinberg, Richard (Elsa) Carlson, Steve (Anne) Carlson, Timothy (Sue) Carlson, Dennis (Julie) Carlson. Preceded by parents; Bernard and Margaret; sister, Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Tom Weinberg; nephew, Jeff Carlson.
BallardSunderFuneral.com
952.447.2633
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020