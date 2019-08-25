|
|
Bertilla "Bert" Caspers
Melrose - Bertilla K. "Bert" Caspers, age 91, of Melrose, the beloved wife of John L. Caspers, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31st at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30th at the Patton¬ Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Meire Grove. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.
Bertilla Katherine Sand was born May 22, 1928 in New Munich, Minnesota, daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Thull) Sand. On June 4, 1951, she married John Lawrence Caspers at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. After marrying, she and John made a home outside Melrose, Minnesota. She was a patient, compassionate mother and good friend to many, a woman who possessed a faith-based gift for seeing the best in people, especially her children and husband despite their shenanigans. She loved to play bridge, create flowerbeds, read books, and dance. Bert and John, after they retired, square-danced all-over Stearns County. Bert started a line-dancing group at the Senior Center and for many years taught line dancing. The group performed at nursing homes, Veteran homes, and in the Barley Days parade. At home in their living room, she and John would play one of the songs and teach the routine to her children and grandchildren. A courageous woman, a patient woman, a stubborn woman. She taught her children to pursue their dreams with a generosity of spirit and a respect for the different kinds of people in the world.
Thank you to all the staff at the Tree of Life who cared for her so well—and special thanks to the corn puffs and lemon drops that saw her through the last years of her life.
She leaves behind her children, Debra (Jerry Glantz) Caspers of Lake Elmo, Steven (Polly Smull) Caspers of Minneapolis, Julee (Ben) Agar of Westby, WI, Nona Caspers of San Francisco, CA, Philip (Christy) Caspers of Bloomington, John (Allyson) Caspers of Woodbury, Mary Kaye (Glen) Schneider of Loretto, and Joel Caspers of Chaska; 20 grandchildren and 14 great¬-grandchildren; brother, Lee (Rita) Sand of St. Cloud; sister-¬in¬-law, Jenny Sand of St. Cloud; and brother-¬in¬-law, Art Hopfer of Lake Henry.
Bert was preceded in death by husband, John Caspers in 2015; daughter¬-in-¬law, Jamie (Jorgenson) Caspers; parents, Peter and Elizabeth Sand; brothers and sisters, Alvin Sand, Clarence Sand, Marcella "Sal" Fichtinger, Elmer Sand, Rosina Sand in infancy, Alcuin Sand, Rosella "Rosie" Hopfer, Romauld "Romie" Sand, and Severin Sand; sistr-in-law, Shirley Sand; and brother-in-law, Ralph Fichtinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. God bless her soul.
Arrangements with Patton-Schad Funeral Home - Melrose
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019