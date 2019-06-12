Betty Anne Bakke



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel for Betty Anne Bakke, age 96, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Stephen Beauclair, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Saturday at the chapel in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Betty was born on May 19, 1923 in McVille, ND to Francis and Elizabeth (Bartholome) Lippert. She worked for several years as a bookkeeper for Ralston Purina in Minneapolis. Betty married Gene S. Bakke on November 12, 1945 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Devils Lake, ND. Betty was involved in St. Stephen's Mission Group, Holly Ball, May Bowl, Catholic Charities, and St. Paul's Alter Society.



Betty will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, Big Band Music, dancing, playing bridge with her lady friends, lake vacations, her North Dakota roots, Sioux hockey, the Vikings, Twins, and the Cleveland Indians.



She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Susan) of East Grand Forks, Gregory (JoNell) of Grand Forks, ND, Patricia of St. Cloud, Randall (Shannon) of Bismarck, Mary (Joseph) Heinen of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; one infant great grandson; four brothers; one sister; and one infant brother.



The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the Staff and Volunteers of Benedict Court, Benedict Homes and the Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the wonderful care and loving kindness given to our mother.











