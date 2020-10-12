Betty Anne Voller



Sauk Centre - Betty Anne Voller, age 87, of Sauk Centre died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Waters of Oakdale in Oakdale, Minnesota.



She was born February 14, 1933 in O'Neill, Nebraska to Archie and Elsie (Vitt) Faulhaber. The family moved to Sauk Centre, Minnesota when she was a child. Betty Anne grew up in Sauk Centre, graduating from SCHS, and later attended Marquette University.



Betty Anne enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining. She was active in church activities in both Alexandria and Sauk Centre including membership in Christians Mothers.



She will always be remembered by her son, Michael of Alexandria; daughter, Linda of Santa Rosa, California; sons, Tim of St. Paul, Patrick (C.J.) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Dan of Blaine, Washington; four grandchildren, Vanessa, Mikayla, Alexa, and Benjamin, and brother, Gene (Janet) Faulhaber of Avon. She is also survived by loving family; Lorraine Peschel, Carole Martin, Rich and Jan Voller, Arlene Voller and other treasured family and friends.



Betty Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Voller on April 24, 2011; and infant daughter, Mary.



Service will be held at a later date and interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial are preferred to the Holy Family Catholic School or a local Conservation Fund.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton-Schad of Sauk Centre









