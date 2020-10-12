1/2
Betty Anne Voller
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Anne Voller

Sauk Centre - Betty Anne Voller, age 87, of Sauk Centre died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Waters of Oakdale in Oakdale, Minnesota.

She was born February 14, 1933 in O'Neill, Nebraska to Archie and Elsie (Vitt) Faulhaber. The family moved to Sauk Centre, Minnesota when she was a child. Betty Anne grew up in Sauk Centre, graduating from SCHS, and later attended Marquette University.

Betty Anne enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining. She was active in church activities in both Alexandria and Sauk Centre including membership in Christians Mothers.

She will always be remembered by her son, Michael of Alexandria; daughter, Linda of Santa Rosa, California; sons, Tim of St. Paul, Patrick (C.J.) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Dan of Blaine, Washington; four grandchildren, Vanessa, Mikayla, Alexa, and Benjamin, and brother, Gene (Janet) Faulhaber of Avon. She is also survived by loving family; Lorraine Peschel, Carole Martin, Rich and Jan Voller, Arlene Voller and other treasured family and friends.

Betty Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Voller on April 24, 2011; and infant daughter, Mary.

Service will be held at a later date and interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial are preferred to the Holy Family Catholic School or a local Conservation Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton-Schad of Sauk Centre




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved