Betty Ehresmann



Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Betty Ehresmann, age 87, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.



Betty was born on November 22, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to David and Hazel (Owen) Davis. She married Richard Ehresmann on January 13, 1954 in Lincoln, NE. Betty loved playing the organ and piano at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church from 1974 - 2003. She enjoyed volunteering her time for many organizations and programs in the community. Betty was a member of the Christian Women and the Richmond American Legion Auxiliary.



Survivors include her children, Theresa, Ed (Mary), Joe (Mary), Bob (Jan), Rich (Donna); her friend, Sara Peters; 12 grandchildren; and 6-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Donald; and her brother, Dale Davis.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 22, 2019