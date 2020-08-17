Betty Ehresmann

Betty EhresmannCold Spring - July 16, 1933 - August 15, 2020Betty Ehresmann 87, of Cold Spring, Minnesota died peacefully on August 15, 2020 of natural causes. Elizabeth was born July 16, 1933 to Clarence and Rose (Wink) Loso in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Betty was the youngest of 13 children in her family. She was able to create a special bond with many of her older nieces and nephews as she would assist her siblings in their daily routines. Betty met the love of her life, Florian (Mike) Ehresmann and they married on October 30, 1950 in St. Joseph., Minnesota. Betty and Mike's life together had them venture out of their hometown starting in Milwaukee, to St. Paul, off to Bloomington where they raised their family. Down south to Danville, Kentucky to complete Mike's career with Whirlpool, back to Minnesota to New London, then creating retirement life in Alexandria, and eventually settling back to Mike's hometown Cold Spring. They were able to provide the typical home setting of the 50/60's as they were raising their first four children. Betty was a homemaker who had an approach to life that taught her children many life lessons to take with them in their future endeavors. In 1970, Betty and Mike were blessed with their 5th child, Mike. Mike's arrival (being the baby of the family) was similar to Betty's. In 1972, their first grandchild was born and the family continued to grow throughout the years. They found their biggest joy when they were spending time with family and friends playing cards, camping, in search of their Precious Moment collectibles, and a drive up to the casino. Her greatest family value she shared was one from her family of origin, whenever you see someone in need do what you can to support them. Often, we got to witness her willingness to reach out to total strangers and provide comfort and support.Betty is survived by sons, Greg (Cathy), Ron (Sue), Mike, and daughters, Barb Carigiet and Debbie King; 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 5 great -great grandchildrenBetty was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Mike; her grandson Steven King and granddaughter Nicole Angelos; son-in -law Ken Carigiet; brothers, Mike, Daniel, Raymond, John, Charles, and sisters, Rosemary Schneider, Lillian Warnert, Imelda Robertson, Ida Mae Scmid, and infant siblings.Private services to be held.