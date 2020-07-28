Betty Erlander



St. Joseph, MN - A Celebration of Life Service for Betty Erlander (74) of St. Joseph will be on Sunday August 9th at 4:00 pm at Westwood Community Church in St. Cloud. Betty passed away peacefully at her home on May 16th with her husband Stephen and their two daughters Julie and Megan by her side. She braved a long and courageous fight with cancer that started in 1998. She smiled through all of it and she served others beautifully. She was a woman of grace, of quiet strength, and an abundance of faith that she shared with many. Betty was a wonderful and gentle woman who adored her family and took beautiful care of her friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Rajkowski, her grandson Joshua Rajkowski, her parents, Raymond and Alice, her mother and father in-law, Philip and Agnes Erlander, and her sister Anne Polachek.



Betty's family would like to thank the Coborn Cancer Center, the St. Cloud Hospital, The CentraCare Wound Center, and CentraCare Hospice for their extraordinary care in every season of Betty's cancer journey. They would also like to thank the Daniel Funeral Home for their special care of Betty after her death and in her cremation. You are the hands and feet of Jesus and we are forever grateful for your services.









