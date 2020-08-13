1/
Betty J. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Adams

Sartell, MN - Betty J. Adams, age 86 of Sartell, MN passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital receiving hospice services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to allow family members to attend. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born January 6, 1934 in Mountain Lake, MN to Peter and Bertha (Eitzen) Ewert. She graduated from Mankato High School. On June 5, 1954 she was united in marriage to Harold Adams at her family home in North Mankato. The couple made their home in North Mankato for many years and moved to the St Cloud Area in 1976. Betty started her career working as a telephone operator and ended it as a registered jeweler. Betty spent many years as a volunteer at the Whitney Senior Center and Country Manor Nursing home. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Betty and Harold spent years wintering in AZ and TX.

She was the social butterfly of the family. Betty enjoyed a nickel game of Farkle, watching a Twins game, and knitting for her church circle.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Harold of Sartell, MN; children, Kenneth of Minneapolis, MN, Phyllis (Bruce Gibson) Adams of Minnetonka, MN, and Susan (Taka) Yamada of Yokohama, Japan; grandchildren Nic (Kristen) Juhlin of Blaine, MN, Kristin (Greg) Mohs of Tacoma, WA, and Wren and Anica Yamada of Yokohama, Japan; great grand children, Jackson, Calleigh, Cecil, and Marigold.

Twin sister Bea Burkel passed away on August 11, 2020. Betty is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice Care through the Centracare Foundation of St Cloud.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved