Betty J. Lahmers
Melrose - Betty J. Lahmers, age 76 of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Betty Jane Carlson was born March 4, 1942 in Virginia, Minnesota to Milton and Sophie (Belobaba) Carlson. She graduated from Virginia High School and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. She taught English and Art in Eyota, Minnesota and met Gerald who was the local veterinarian. They were united in marriage on April 14, 1966 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Eyota. After 15 years in Eyota, the couple moved to Melrose where Betty was an active member of the Melrose Ambulance Corp and for several years was coordinator.
Betty enjoyed art, coloring group, and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Lahmers of Melrose; children, Robert Lahmers of Zimmerman, Victoria Gerads of Champlin, and Eric Lahmers of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren, Maya and Maxwell Gerads, and Leah Lahmers; sisters, Edythe Brown and Dianne Jackola; half-sister, Joanna Rorwick; and half-brother, William Moren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents.
The family requests that if you have something purple to wear for the memorial service, please wear it in honor of Betty.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 23, 2019