Betty J. Lundgren
Betty J. Lundgren

Sartell, MN - Betty Joyce Lundgren, age 84, of Sartell, MN died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN

Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Family and friends can view the livestreamed service at www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries; select Betty's obituary. Entombment will be in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty is survived by her children, Bruce (Teri) Lundgren of Casper, WY, John (Stephanie) Lundgren of St. Cloud, MN, and Daniel (Becky) Lundgren of Sartell, MN and eight grandchildren, Peter, Sara, Colin, Samantha, Connor, Emma, Max and Jakob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donovan "Don" Lundgren; infant son, Richard; and brother, Donn. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family will make personal arrangements to honor the health care workers that took care of Betty at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Benson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
