Betty Lee Funell
February 21, 1951
August 21, 2020
Betty Lee Funell was born February 21, 1951 in Sturgis, SD to Archie and Ella (Pence) Funell of White Owl, SD. She attended Metigoshe school, a one-room schoolhouse east of White Owl, SD, through the 8th grade, and graduated from Sunshine Bible Academy near Miller, SD.
Betty was very close to her dad, so, after high school, she came back home to the ranch to help on the family dairy. She enjoyed playing softball and participating in demolition derbies. She then moved to Minnesota, where she spent the majority of her life. The last ten years were spent working at St. Cloud Hospital as a devoted physical therapy orderly, always willing to help with any situation.
Betty always enjoyed sports, so it was no wonder she became an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. While living in Minnesota, she met her longtime companion and partner for life, Margaret "Mugs" Sjorgren. They were married on October 6, 2014. Betty had many stories and enjoyed telling them to family and friends. She will be missed by all who had the opportunity to meet her.
Betty is preceded in death by her spouse, Margaret "Mugs"; parents, Archie and Ella Funell; and brothers, Larry and Jerry. She is survived by many beloved friends and family members.
Prayer services will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.Burial will be held at Camp Ripley Cemetery (Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery) in Little Falls, MN.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com
.