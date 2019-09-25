Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
chapel at Country Manor
Sartell, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel at Country Manor
Sartell, MN
Betty Lou Osmundson


1931 - 2019
Betty Lou Osmundson Obituary
Betty Lou Osmundson

Waite Park - A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Country Manor in Sartell, MN, for Betty Lou Osmundson of Waite Park, on Friday, September 27th. A time to visit and view photos and memories will begin at 1:30pm. A memorial service will take place at 2:00pm, followed by coffee and cookies.

Betty was born March 2, 1931, in Minot, North Dakota to Clarence and Selma Jordahl. She married Martin George Osmundson on November 12, 1966 in Minneapolis, MN. Betty loved being an elementary school teacher, and she retired from a long and rewarding career at St. Cloud Christian School. She was very creative and loved art, flowers and sports. In 2016, Betty and Martin celebrated 50 years together.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Selma, and siblings Gene, Clarence, and Marjorie. Her husband Martin passed away on October 19, 2017. She is survived by her children Jayson and Erin (Walker) Osmundson, and Edward and Lisa (Osmundson) Riley, and her beloved grandchildren, Sophia Frances and Grace Lee Osmundson.

We are rejoicing that Betty is reunited with her husband and they are now together in glory with the Lord.

Memorials to Centracare Foundation (Hospice), with deepest thanks.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019
