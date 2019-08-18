|
|
A private service will be held at a later date for Betty Mae (Allen) Busse, 87, who passed away at home with family on August 10, 2019.
Betty was born on October 7, 1931 in St. Cloud to Ralph M. and Bertha (Snyder) Allen. On March 6, 1954 Bette married her one true love, Robert Ross Busse. Betty enjoyed rolling skating with her husband, raising her children, gardening, caring for many pets, especially her Dachshund, Shadow. Betty was a State employee and quite the crafter; always finding ways to personalize a card or gift. She loved always and was loved by many.
Betty is survived by her children; Scott (Rose) of Phoenix, Az , Terrance (Angela) of Clear Lake, MN, Thomas (Beth) of Rice, MN, Michele (Dale) Maus of Sun City, Az. Grandchildren; Theron and Amy Busse, Tyler Busse, Ashleigh Busse, Jordan and Allie Maus, Brittnee Maus, Cortney Busse, Cindy Busse and great grandchildren; Avery Busse, Cade Busse. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Robert Busse, grandchild Robert Scott Busse, brother Ralph and sister-in-law Anne.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 18, 2019