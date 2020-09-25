Beverly Hill

Beverly HillSauk Rapids - September 22, 2020 Beverly Jeanne Beiseker Hill died peacefully in her sleep at home. Beverly Jeanne Beiseker Hill was born on January 6th, 1937 in Minneapolis to Ada and George Beiseker. She attended Emerson School in her early years before moving to Sauk Rapids. She continued her education in Sauk Rapids. She was very active in band, camera club and the annual, graduating from Sauk Rapids High School in 1955. She worked for International Harvester in St. Cloud and St. Paul until 1957. July 1st, 1957 Beverly married Ken Hill in Sauk Rapids. Over the years she worked many jobs including Gamble Robinson in St. Cloud, the Hospital in St. Peter, MN, Dr. Kelly's and Moran, and Veterinarian Dr. R.J. Ganz in St. Cloud, and her own business, Hill House Sports, selling scribes and skating supplies. She loved her pets and frequently donated to the humane society. She was involved with the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club for decades including being a board member and many volunteer positions. She was an avid photographer of family and pets, loved to sew, knit and crochet, and spent many years being creative with her computer skills. She volunteered for the Jose Carreras Leukemia Foundation. She is survived by her husband Ken of 63 years, sons David (Norway), Dan & Konnie (Rice Lake, WI), daughters Debbie & Mike Timm (Sauk Rapids), Dianah Klatt and Ryan Christiansen (Foley, MN). 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and her sister Bon Beiseker (South Carolina).