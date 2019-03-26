|
|
Beverly Jane (Brown) Webb
- - August 18, 1925 - March 2, 2019
Beverly Jane Webb passed away peacefully at the age of 93, leaving the world a brighter and better place. Born in Fargo, MN August 18, 1925 to Lorraine Doris (Carlson) and Robert Brooks Brown, she spent her childhood in Moorhead, MN. First to attend college in her family, she graduated with a B.S. in Social Work from the University of MN in 1948.
Her grandmother introduced her to Glyndon "Dick" Webb, which sparked a 52-year conversation about books, plays, politics and philosophy. They were married August 28, 1948 and had three sons Gary, Greg and Doug, and a daughter, Shelley. Beverly loved her work as a Social Worker, and later, as a Supervisor for Child Protection Services with Stearns County Social Services from 1968-1990.
Bev and Dick were founding members of the St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship where Bev served as President multiple times over five decades. Bev was active in the League of Women Voters, serving as President, and moderated many candidate debates. She was a Master Gardener, and an active member of the NAACP, Whitney Senior Center, and Greater River Interfaith Council.
Bev helped countless friends and family by finding community resources and offering compassion for those in need. She loved museums, sunrises, her Swedish heritage, summer days at the cabin on Leech Lake, classical music, her family, summer road trips, MPR, opera, reading, Dixieland jazz, lifelong learning, writing, the Vikings, poetry, calling her Senator, U of MN, volunteering, Sunday naps in the sun, and PBS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glyndon and brother, Bob Brown. She is eternally loved by her remaining family; sons Gary, Minneapolis, MN, Greg (Kimberli), Walker, MN, Doug, Boulder, CO, and daughter Shelley (Don), Napa, CA; grandchildren Bodhi (Ellis Ann), Deva (Thomas), Elan (Leah), Richard (Rachel), Sabbastian, Cameron, Elliot and Madeleine, and great-grandchildren Adena, Truett, Elody, Adlon, Meira and Avi.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be Saturday, July 13 at noon at the St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on 3226 Main Prairie Road, luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Unitarian Fellowship or League of Women Voters in Beverly's name.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 26, 2019